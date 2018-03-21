Man with ties to SA's NE side wanted on child sex charges

SAN ANTONIO - After a year of trying to find a man accused in the sexual assault of a child, law enforcement authorities have taken the search to the public. They hope KSAT-12 viewers can help find Jonathan Bruner.

The 23-year-old has been wanted on a charge of sexual assault of a child since March 2017.

"A warrant was issued for Bruner's arrest following an indictment filed with the Bexar County 175th District Court. The indictment alleged that Bruner sexually assaulted and took advantage of a child," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman. "The victim was under the age of 17 years old."

Bruner is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

"His last known place of residence was on the Northeast Side of San Antonio," Bozeman said.

If you have any information on Bruner's whereabouts, call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at (210) 657-8500.

