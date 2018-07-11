Prue SAFFE officers warn of tailgate thefts throughout San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - A spike in tailgate thefts prompted Prue substation San Antonio Fear Free Environment officers to create a social media video showing people a simple and cheap way to deter criminals.

Sgt. Sam Esparza, with the help of Councilman Manny Palaez, put together a public service announcement that has been well-received. He showed how a $2 hose clamp can be used to secure the tailgates from just sliding off.

“There's no 100 percent guarantee, but if we can deter it and prevent that crime from happening where a citizen doesn’t have to come out of pocket, $200, $700 or $1,000,” Esparza said.

Following an increase in tailgate thefts near Wurzbach and Lockhill Selma roads, officers walked the Whispering Oak neighborhood to put some of the clamps on for truck owners in the area.

The officers say the thefts are happening all across the city.

“One neighborhood might get hit. You might have five, six tailgates stolen there, and then it’s another neighborhood, five, six stolen there. They're moving all around San Antonio,” Esparza said.

With the help of community businesses, Prue substation SAFFE officers will put on an free event to help people install the clamps. Check their Facebook page for details on the event.

