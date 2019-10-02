BCSO: Man arrested after mother catches 10-year-old daughter watching porn

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County sheriff's deputies arrested a man earlier this week after a mother caught her 10-year-old daughter watching porn.

Arthur Tejeda Uriegas, 62, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Bexar County Jail records show.

The girl's mother called the sheriff's office on Sunday to report the crime, according to the arrest affidavit.

She told investigators that she found the child searching for pornography on her phone. When the mother questioned the girl, the child told her she used to watch porn with Uriegas when she was younger.

The girl also claimed Uriegas sexually assaulted her in the past, according to the affidavit.

The relationship between Uriegas and the child is not detailed in the court documents.

Uriegas was previously charged with indecency with a child in 2004, Bexar County court records show. The case was dismissed, however, the following year.

His bail is set at $50,000. He remained in jail Wednesday.

