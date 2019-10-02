SAPD: Man robbed by two acquaintances after visiting bars together

SAN ANTONIO - Two men were arrested after police said they robbed an acquaintance of theirs after a night of drinking in San Antonio.

Michael Adame, 26, and Anthony Campbell, 23, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery, Bexar County Jail records show. Campbell was arrested Thursday, while Adame was arrested Tuesday.

Police were called Aug. 6 to the intersection of Clower Street and West Avenue to respond to an assault and robbery report, according to the arrest affidavit. The victim told police he was assaulted and robbed of his property.

The victim spent most of his night with Adame, his friend, at several bars, he told police.

The man said he was "highly intoxicated" by the end of the evening when they went to an apartment he didn't recognize.

The man was on the sofa when Adame placed him in a choke hold, he told police. Campbell stood by and made sure the victim gave up his valuables, according to the affidavit. The victim was robbed of $1,100 in cash and his jewelry.

Then, the suspects allegedly ordered the victim in a car and drove him around town, according to the affidavit. They assaulted the man again and took his phone and wallet before letting him go.

The victim called police from a stranger's phone to report the robbery.

The suspects' bails were set at $75,000, according to jail records. Records show Campbell was also recently arrested on a child sex crime charge.

