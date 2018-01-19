Rapper Kodak Black arrested again after police raid his home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Dieuson Octave, better known as rapper Kodak Black, was arrested Thursday by the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Records show the 20-year-old rapper is facing charges of grand theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, child neglect, two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon and two counts of probation violation.

Octave, who has 5 million followers on Instagram and regularly shares videos and pictures of his son, was being held at the main Broward County jail in Fort Lauderdale.

A live video was published on his Instagram account with audio of an argument about whether or not he needed to turn in his cellphone to authorities.

"Your phone's part of the search warrant. You're not going to get your phone back," a man could be heard saying in the story video, which was going viral and quickly getting duplicated on social media.

His last post to his 1.7 million followers on Twitter was Wednesday. He asked his fans to write to Willie Ryan at the Broward County jail in Pompano Beach, where the U.S. marshals had a hold on him for being a felon allegedly in possession of ammunition.

Octave, who is of Haitian descent and grew up in the Golden Acres public housing project, has a criminal history that includes a dangerous combination of anger, lust, marijuana and guns.

In 2015, he was arrested in Pompano Beach on charges of robbery, battery, two counts of false imprisonment of a child under 13 years of age, three counts of false imprisonment of an adult, driving with a suspended license and possession of marijuana.

He was arrested twice in Broward County in 2016. The April 2016 arrest was for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and fleeing from law enforcement. The August arrest was for armed robbery and false imprisonment.

Octave was sentenced to house arrest, anger management classes, community service and five years of probation. While in custody, authorities learned he had a pending warrant in Florence, South Carolina, for criminal sexual conduct and in St. Lucie County for marijuana possession.

He was arrested in February on a probation violation charge after he was accused of leaving his house to go to a strip club. He was sentenced to 364 days in jail, but after participating in an early-release program, he walked out of jail June 5 on house arrest.

Just Monday, Kodak Black released a video for his "Roll In Peace" single with rapper Jahseh Onfroy, better known as XXXTentacion. The video, which A$AP Mob-affiliated creative collective AWGE directed, shows Kodak throwing cash on a courthouse floor.

Onfroy, 19, is having criminal legal problems of his own. He is set to appear in court Jan. 24 in Miami-Dade County. He was arrested Dec. 7 on charges of false imprisonment, witness tampering and for allegedly harassing a woman he was accused of beating up when she was pregnant in 2016.

Earlier this week, a video of a conversation between the two rappers was published on social media. Onfroy, who is of Jamaican descent, gave Octave advice and told him to be careful about giving others money and acting on impulse.

"You want to control what's going on around you, bro. It hurts, man. It hurts," Onfroy said. "Just please, just please, just be cautious, man."

