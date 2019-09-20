Police shoot dog while raiding Southeast Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A high-risk narcotics search warrant conducted on the Southeast Side of town resulted in one man being arrested and one dog fatally shot by police.

Police executed the warrant in the 1100-block of Wyoming. They were searching for Isaac Sanchez, 37.

“Our narcotics unit partnered with SWAT to execute this high-risk search warrant,” said Alisia Pruneda, PIO with SAPD. “Information was given about possible narcotics and high-powered firearms being in the location, so we took precaution.”

Pruneda said during the warrant execution, they had an obstacle in their way that they are all too familiar with, an aggressive dog.

“What we know in our experience, and in our training, drug dealers do use large aggressive animals to impede or present obstacles for us to either make arrests or make locations.”

During Thursday’s search, police said they had no other choice but to take action.

“The team split up,” Pruneda said. “One in the front and the other made location at the back. As they made entry in the gate, they made contact with a very large aggressive dog. It did impede their ability to get into the property. Actions were taken, time is of the essence and for officers’ safety, that was the decision that was made.”

Neighbors who spoke out said they were disturbed by the deadly actions taken against the dog. They also expressed they had no idea any illegal activity was taking place and that Sanchez was always a decent neighbor.

Sanchez, who police said is an inactive gang member, is now adding a felony narcotics charge to his list of past charges in his record.

“We do want to partner with citizens to help us clean up our communities,” Pruneda said. “Our streets because they are our first ally to make a better community and a safer city.”

