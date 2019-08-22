SAPD dispatcher charged with engaging in organized crime

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio Police Department dispatcher has been arrested and charged with engaging in organized crime, a state jail felony offense.

The charge against Annabel Gonzalez is in connection with an Aug. 10 raid on a southwest side business where 100 eight-liners were confiscated and more than two dozen suspected people suspected of gambling were issued citations.

Gonzalez has been a civilian employee of the SAPD for 16 years, according to a department spokesperson.

She will be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

