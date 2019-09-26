Defenders

10 controversies surrounding embattled Precinct 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela

As officials remove the constable, a look back at her biggest scandals

By Dillon Collier - Investigative Reporter, Kolten Parker - Digital Executive Producer

SAN ANTONIO - As Bexar County officials move forward on replacing embattled Precinct 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela, we're taking a look back at her biggest controversies since being elected in 2016.

The constable is being replaced because she violated a state law preventing elected officials from announcing a campaign for another office if they have more than 13 months left in their current term. 

Barrientes Vela said on Monday that she would seek election as Bexar County sheriff in an exclusive interview with KSAT 12. The interview happened as the FBI and Texas Rangers raided her county office and seized a county vehicle from her home on Monday.  

READ MORE: Bexar County officials announce plan to replace Precinct 2 Constable Barrientes Vela

Federal authorities haven't yet said why they conducted the raid, but a look back at her time in office provides some clues.

From lawsuits over alleged sex discrimination stemming from an incident in a hot tub to her a proposed cavity search and warrantless blood draw on a teen, KSAT's Defenders have published about three dozen stories detailing incidents and subsequent fallout. 

Here are some of the biggest scandals:

  • September 2017: Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela and other high-ranking deputies from her office stayed in high-dollar hotels, had meals on the taxpayer’s dime but skipped the main training session during a work trip to Austin.


     
  • March 2018: Video provided to the Defenders challenges the constable’s sworn testimony that a deputy came at her while receiving a verbal reprimand. Her testimony was repeatedly cited by the administrative hearing officer who sided with the county in denying the deputy disability payments.

