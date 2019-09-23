FBI, Texas Rangers raid Precinct 2 constable's office

SAN ANTONIO - The FBI and Texas Rangers executed a search warrant early Monday morning inside the offices of the Bexar County Constable for Precinct 2.

Federal and state law enforcement agents could be seen coming in and out of the offices Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela on the Northwest Side at 7723 Guilbeau Road.

All deputy constables were removed from the building, sources say.

"Today's activity is part of an ongoing joint investigation by the Texas Rangers and the FBI. At this time no further information will be released so that the integrity of the investigation is not jeopardized," said a spokesperson with the FBI.

Two large FBI trucks and several Department of Public Safety vehicles were outside the building Monday morning.

Barrientes Vela and several Pct. 2 deputies have been the subject of several scandals this year, including a proposed cavity search and warrantless blood draw on a teen, and the delayed booking of her political opponent.

Story developing.

