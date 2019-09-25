Source: Precinct 2 Constable Barrientes Vela to be forced out of office

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela will be forced out of office after violating the state's resign-to-run law, a source familiar with the county's discussion the past two days told KSAT 12.

County officials plan to hold a 2 p.m. news conference Wednesday to make the announcement. KSAT.com will livestream the news conference.

The source said the Bexar County Commissioners Court plans to move quickly to replace Barrientes Vela. It's unclear whether it will be through an appointment or special election, or both.

FIRST REPORT: Troubled constable announces run for sheriff; unclear if she's aware of resign-to-run laws

The removal comes in response to Barrientes Vela announcing her plans to run for Bexar County sheriff in 2020 on Monday in an exclusive interview with KSAT.

She made the remarks as the FBI and Texas Rangers were raiding her county office and seizing items from her home on Monday.

"We're going to go ahead and formally announce today that I will be seeking the chair and the seat of the Sheriff's Office in Bexar County," Barrientes Vela said, adding that she has no plans to vacate her current seat.

According to Article 16, Section 65 of the Texas Constitution, an elected county official who announces an intent to run for another office when there is more than 13 months left in their current term automatically resigns that position.

Barrientes Vela has approximately 15 months left in her term.

READ MORE: Constable's sheriff campaign talk equals automatic resignation, state law says

When a KSAT reporter asked Barrientes Vela about the resign-to-run law hours after she made the announcement, she responded by saying, "Oh, I haven't announced anything as far as campaigning, I've never been campaigning."

Federal authorities did not say what prompted the raid.

Barrientes Vela and several Pct. 2 deputies have been the subject of several scandals this year, including a proposed cavity search and warrantless blood draw on a teen, and the delayed booking of her political opponent.

Barrientes Vela is also the target of two lawsuits by her deputies regarding sex discrimination that the lawsuits allege took place after a subordinate refused her sexual advances in a hot tub at a hotel during a work trip late last year.

MORE: FBI, Texas Rangers raid Precinct 2 constable's office, seize county vehicle

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said on Monday that the raid of Barrientes Vela's office was the "first time anything like this has happened since I've been in office."

"She needs to carefully review what she's done in the last year or two, look a little bit at herself rather than try to blame everybody else for her problems," Wolff said.

Barrientes Vela blamed the "good old boy system" for the raid and said public officials, including Wolff, are out to get her.

