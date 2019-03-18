BCSO sergeant accused of sucker punching man in parking lot facing dismissal

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has moved to terminate a sergeant accused of punching a man in the parking lot of a northwest-side HEB last year.

Sgt. Wesley Anderson was served a notice of proposed termination on Feb. 20, a BCSO spokesman confirmed.

Anderson, who was off duty during the August 2018 incident, is accused of punching a man in the face after approaching his vehicle outside the store located near Interstate 10 and Wurzbach Road.

The alleged victim told San Antonio Police investigators that Anderson "sucker punched" him with a closed fist after Anderson pulled his vehicle in front of his and prevented him from leaving the parking lot.

The man had redness and slight swelling around his left eye and cheek, according to an SAPD incident report.

Anderson told police on scene that he was a sergeant with the DWI unit and had attempted to grab the steering wheel of the man's vehicle to prevent him from leaving, after believing that the man's vehicle had backed into his.

Anderson said he may have accidentally hit the man while trying to grab the wheel, according to the report.

SAPD's report indicates there is surveillance footage that shows Anderson "cock back" his right hand and arm and then punch the man.

Anderson has not been criminally charged in the incident.

The criminal case against him is expected to be presented to a grand jury later this year.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.