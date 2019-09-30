Nearly 30 applicants vying to replace Barrientes Vela as constable

SAN ANTONIO - Twenty-nine people submitted applications before the noon deadline on Monday to replace Michelle Barrientes Vela as Bexar County Precinct 2 constable, officials confirmed to KSAT.

Among the applicants is Val Flores, who oversaw the same office for multiple terms before losing badly to Barrientes Vela and other candidates during the 2016 Democratic primary.

Bexar County election archives show Flores received only 13 percent of the vote in March 2016, well behind Barrientes Vela's 28 percent. She finished second and moved on to a runoff in May 2016, during which she beat Rudy Garza 53 percent to 47 percent.

In November 2016, Barrientes Vela defeated Republican Kenneth "Randy" Menn 66 percent to 34 percent.

Sheriff announcement follows raid

As FBI agents and the Texas Rangers conducted a 10-hour raid inside Barrientes Vela's offices last week, the first-term constable stood outside and told KSAT's Deven Clarke that she would be running for sheriff in 2020.

"We're going to go ahead and formally announce today that I will be seeking the chair and the seat of the Sheriff's Office in Bexar County," Barrientes Vela said as she stood next to her husband.

Clarke then asked her, "I guess the cat's out of the bag. You are officially going to run for the office of Bexar County sheriff in the next election?"

"Yes. I'm very confident. I know I can do the job. I've been doing my job for my constituents," said Barrientes Vela.

The declaration, which came with 15 months left in her current term, triggered the state's resign-to-run law.

The law was written into the Texas Constitution as a way to keep elected officials from ignoring the duties of their position while seeking a higher office.

Last week, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff cited the law while announcing plans to replace Barrientes Vela in office.

Tuesday, county commissioners will interview candidates of their choosing.

Barrientes Vela's successor is scheduled to be announced Wednesday morning.

