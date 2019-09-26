71ºF

10 controversies surrounding embattled Precinct 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela

As officials remove the constable, a look back at her biggest scandals

Dillon Collier
, Investigative Reporter

Kolten Parker
, Digital Executive Producer

SAN ANTONIO – As Bexar County officials move forward on replacing embattled Precinct 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela, we’re taking a look back at her biggest controversies since being elected in 2016.

The constable is being replaced because she triggered a state law that forces elected officials to resign from their current office upon announcing a campaign for another office if they have more than 13 months left in their current term.

Barrientes Vela said on Monday that she would seek election as Bexar County sheriff in an exclusive interview with KSAT 12. The interview happened as the FBI and Texas Rangers raided her county office and seized a county vehicle from her home on Monday.

READ MORE: Bexar County officials announce plan to replace Precinct 2 Constable Barrientes Vela

Federal authorities haven't yet said why they conducted the raid, but a look back at her time in office provides some clues.

From lawsuits over alleged sex discrimination stemming from an incident in a hot tub to her a proposed cavity search and warrantless blood draw on a teen, KSAT's Defenders have published about three dozen stories detailing incidents and subsequent fallout.

Here are some of the biggest scandals:

