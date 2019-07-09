Woodlawn Theatre brings classic Disney tale to life

SAN ANTONIO - Disney's Beauty and the Beast will be at Woodlawn Theatre until July 28. The classic love story is about Belle, a young woman who falls in love with the Beast who is really a prince trapped under a spell. Christopher Rodriguez, Executive and Artistic Director of the Woodlawn Theatre said all of the iconic moments in the film are on stage, and there is also a lot more.

"I would suggest that the show is for everyone. Everyone is really going to enjoy it no matter what their age is." Rodriguez said.

