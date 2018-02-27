Do not touch! It's baby season for animals in wild

SAN ANTONIO - We are still weeks away from the first day of spring, but it is baby season for many animals.

Wildlife experts at Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation in Kendalia, Texas, are already seeing an influx of animals.

"We get animals all year round, but starting in late February and into March, we will get people bringing babies of all types," Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Hospital Coordinator Ava Donaldson said.

The facility is already rehabilitating litters of baby squirrels and opossums.

As these animals come out to explore, it's important to know what to do if you come into contact with them.

"Anytime you find an animal in the city or in the countryside, it's always a good idea to give us a call, and we can advise you what the next step would be," Donaldson said.

Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation has a hotline the public can call if they do come in contact with any kind of animal. The hotline number is, 830-336-2725.

Below are tips for living with urban wildlife. If you can't see the graphic, click here.

