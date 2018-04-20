Dozens speak out against proposed rock quarry in Comal County

BOERNE, Texas - Controversy over a rock quarry in Comal County led dozens of residents in the area, and from as far away as Marble Falls, to speak out against the proposed project.

The rock quarry site sits along Highway 46 and Farm to Market Road 3009.

The director of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is expected to have a decision on the permit for the quarry within 35 days of the community meeting in Boerne on Thursday.

Hundreds in the community have spoken out against Vulcan Materials Co.’s quarry proposal. They pointed to concerns of air, water and noise pollution, among other things.

TCEQ said the permit request is specifically to control the amount of dust particles that are released by the mining of limestone at the quarry.

“If there are other things they want to have considered, that's going to require a statutory change and they would need to make those concerns to their legislative officials,” said Sierra Redding, staff attorney for the commission.

Representatives for Vulcan Materials said they want to be good neighbors and make sure they follow all legal requirements. They have designated a website on which they will answer questions about their plans.

Once a decision is made, those who are unhappy about the outcome can file a petition with the Travis County Court to have a judge review the permit.

