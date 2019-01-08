East Central ISD 'not ready' to make decision in arming teachers

SAN ANTONIO - The question over arming teachers at East Central Independent School District will be left unanswered after the superintendent chose not to discuss it Monday night.

School board members attempted to tackle the controversial topic but superintendent Rolando Toscano said they are not ready to make a decision just yet.

In 2018, a survey revealed 46 percent of participants agreed staff members should be armed, while 48 percent disagreed. Six percent of the participants remained neutral on the topic.

The school board is set to convene Jan. 17 but Toscano said he is not confident a decision will be made that day either.

