East Side store clerk shot twice during robbery attempt, police say

SAN ANTONIO - An East Side store clerk was shot twice during a robbery attempt late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. at a DMJ Grocery store in the 800 block of North New Braunfels Avenue, not far from Burnet Street and North Gevers Street.

According to police, two men wearing masks were attempting to rob the store when an argument broke out between one of the men and the store clerk. That's when, police said, one of the suspects shot the store clerk, hitting him once in the arm and once in the chest.

Police said the clerk, a man in his 40s, was taken to Brook Army Medical Center in stable condition. The two unidentified men fled without stealing anything in a red and white SUV in an unknown direction, police said.

