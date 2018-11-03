Millennials big part of historically high early voting numbers in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - Midterm elections have historically seen low voter turnout, but not this year. More than 32,000 people voted on the the last day of early voting Friday.

MOVE Texas, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that encourages young people to vote, touts its contribution to record-high early voting numbers in Bexar County.

“We registered 29,000 new young people in the state,” said Drew Galloway, who created and runs MOVE Texas.

Galloway attributes some of the excitement among millennial voters to candidates paying more attention to issues that affect young voters, and to other factors — such as trendy ways to get to the polls, including electric scooters.

MOVE Texas recently facilitated the Scoot to the Polls event, where 40 college students used electric scooters to cast their ballots.

Brinna Guerra, who attends UTSA’s downtown campus, wasn't part of the event, but she had the same idea in mind.

“I was at work and I asked if I could be excused to go vote ... I hopped on a scooter and came here to go vote,” Guerra said.

Another local group, All of Us or None, wants some of those who were incarcerated to know they have a voice, too.

“We registered over 98,000 former prisoners in Bexar County over the past few years,” said Steven Huerta, an activist with the nonprofit group.

He said he hopes those numbers continue growing for years to come.

