Nico LaHood concedes; Joe Gonzales secures Bexar County DA Democratic nomination

SAN ANTONIO - The primary race for Bexar County District Attorney was a big one residents were following in the area; incumbent District Attorney Nicholas “Nico” LaHood conceded to his challenger, Joe Gonzales, on Tuesday night.

“Whomever the next DA is, they’ll be starting off in a much better position than I started off in,” LaHood said. “In my opinion, the voters were unfairly influenced by $1 million worth of lies. There’s no other way to say it. But we have a system and the voters have spoken. And I respect their voice.”

Gonzales, a relative political unknown as recently as a few months ago, has been jettisoned by an influx of donations from a George Soros backed political action committee. LaHood as recently as Monday said the contributions had topped $1 million.

"I think it's a mandate from the voters. Part of my message is that, '(LaHood) didn't have the correct temperament to run that office.' I've said from the very beginning, 'You have to treat everybody at the courthouse with respect,'" Gonzales said.

LaHood said he plans to show up to work Wednesday and will keep working for Bexar County residents for the next nine months.

The Republican candidate, Tylden Shaeffer, ran unopposed in the primary and will face Gonzales on Election Day on Nov. 6.

