Family members of missing elderly man grateful for help, hold onto hope

SAN ANTONIO - The family of a missing 81-year-old South Bexar County man is holding onto hope for his safe return.

Family members said they're grateful for the help they've received from volunteers who have helped to search for Pete Paez Carreon.

"People have come from out of town, I don't even know from where. They have a good heart, helping me out," said Nancy Santacruz, Carreon's daughter.

Carreon, who suffers from Alzheimer's, has been missing for nearly two weeks.

According to the family, Carreon wandered away from his home on North Addison near Highway 281 South sometime during the late hours of Jan. 19 or the early morning of Jan. 20.

Since then, Santacruz has stayed glued to her cellphone, waiting on word about her father.

Relatives and strangers have helped her search the wooded areas near the family's home and areas far beyond.

"If it weren't for them, I would be crying right now in a corner," Santacruz said. "Every time I see at least one person coming out who doesn't know us, that makes me stronger."

Carreon needs daily medication for Alzheimer's treatment and a pacemaker he wears. He left home without them.

While Santacruz continues to worry about him, she said there has been some encouraging news.

Santacruz said a VIA bus driver told her family that he remembers picking up Carreon somewhere in the area of Pleasanton Road and Roosevelt Street.

A South Side store employee also reported giving Carreon food and cash one day.

Santacruz said she notified sheriff's investigators about the sightings, and they are attempting to obtain surveillance video from both sites.

A flyer the family put up in the neighborhood also appeared to jog the memory of a postal letter carrier.

"She jumped up and said, 'I've seen him! I'm positive!' But that was a day later," Santacruz said.

Instead of getting frustrated with the close calls, Santacruz said she will hold onto hope that her father eventually will make it back home.

