FBI joining forces with BCSO to investigate Anaqua Springs triple shooting case

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday it is joining forces with the San Antonio FBI to investigate the triple shooting case that was later ruled a double murder-suicide in the Anaqua Springs Ranch neighborhood.

At the request of Sheriff Javier Salazar, FBI agents will now provide technical and investigative assistance.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is leaving no stone unturned in its quest for the truth.

Salazar released the following statement regarding the FBI’s assistance in the case:

“We are proud of the exceptional investigative work done by the BCSO Criminal Investigations Division to now and we are excited to count on the FBI’s expertise and resources moving forward. "We owe it to Nichol, Alexa, London, and their families to find the truth through meticulous investigation. It’s always better to have more tools at our disposal and more eyes on any case.”

