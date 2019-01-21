Classmates, family mourn teen killed in Anaqua Springs triple shooting

SAN ANTONIO - The crowd filled the bleachers and then some at the Clark High School football field on Sunday as hundreds gathered to remember Alexa Montez.

Friends and family shared their memories of the Clark sophomore, while the crowd gathered on the football field at the end of the vigil to release balloons in her honor, letting go on a count of 16 - the number of years she had lived.

"There's parts of us that don't want to let go and there's parts of us that we realize we have to let go," said Alexa's father, Carlos Montez.

Alexa was found shot and killed alongside her mother Nichol Olsen, 37, and half-sister, London Bribiescas, 10, in their far northwest Bexar County home on Jan. 10.

While the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has determined the girls were murdered, it ruled Olsen's death as a suicide. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has said the case is still under investigation.

But while questions about what happened still remain, the crowd at Sunday's vigil was focused on remembering Alexa.

"You know it actually means a lot to me and my family to see that Alexa was so loved by so many students. She had touched so many lives here that it was really great for us," Montez said.

