Fecal bacteria alert at some Texas beaches ahead of spring break

SAN ANTONIO - Some Texas beaches are reporting high levels of fecal bacteria, according to officials with Texas Beach Watch.

The Texas coast is a popular destination during spring break so if you plan on hitting the beach make sure to avoid the poop hot spots.

Headliners, bands revealed for free Final Four music festival in SA

There are potential health risks associated with swimming in water with high fecal content, including the chance to contract waterborne pathogenic diseases.

Some of those diseases include typhoid fever, viral and bacterial gastroenteritis and hepatitis A, according to officials with the Water Research Center.

Click here to view the Texas Beach Watch map.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.