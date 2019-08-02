Female Bexar County Jail inmate dies days after suicide attempt

SAN ANTONIO - A 19-year-old woman who tried to commit suicide in the Bexar County Jail died Friday, less than a week after she was found hanging from a bed sheet in solitary confinement, sheriff's officials said.

Ashanti Taylor died at Downtown Baptist Hospital around 11 a.m., a BCSO spokesman confirmed.

Taylor had been on life support since late Saturday night, when deputies found her hanging in her cell.

Taylor was booked into the jail July 6 on a charge of terroristic threat on family and was being held on $800 bond, meaning she likely could have been released for $80.

Instead, Taylor remained in jail for more than three weeks, despite telling jail officials while she was being booked that she would kill herself "first chance she got."

The Defenders this week confirmed that Taylor was hospitalized while in custody July 18 after she drank cleaning supplies at the jail.

Thursday, University Health System spokeswoman Elizabeth Allen told the Defenders Taylor was placed in solitary confinement against the recommendations of UHS staff.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has reported the death to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

The investigation will be handled as a custodial death, officials said.

Despite Taylor's suicidal tendencies, she was not on suicide watch when she was found hanging in her cell, officials confirmed.

