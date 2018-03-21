FIRST LOOK: Aerial video where Austin bombing suspect met police; home in Pflugerville

SAN ANTONIO - The serial bomber who engaged in a three-week reign of terror in Austin, killing two people and injuring five others, is dead after blowing himself up during a confrontation with authorities, police said.

The suspect, identified as either 23- or 24-year-old Mark Anthony Conditt, of Pflugerville, died early Wednesday morning after police tracked him down and closed in on him at a hotel in Round Rock off Interstate 35.

Authorities said they received information within the past 24 to 36 hours and spotted Conditt’s red vehicle Tuesday night at the hotel.

As officers waited for tactical units, Conditt began to drive off but stopped on the access road of I-35 where he detonated a bomb inside the red vehicle.

The aerial video was captured by KSAT’s SKY12 chopper just hours after the explosion and provided a first-time look at the scene, along with Conditt's home.

In the video during the early morning hours, authorities are seen inspecting objects on the back of a police unit.

However, daytime later revealed the scene where a red SUV is spotted on the side of the road with all but one window completely blown away.

The video shows crime scene markers, a blue-yellow tarp and officers surrounding Conditt’s vehicle as investigators worked nearby.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said SWAT officers were approaching Conditt’s vehicle when he detonated the bomb inside the SUV.

In the video, a white van is viewed with damage to its entire front side as a presumed result of crashing into the rear end of Conditt’s vehicle.

Hours after, SKY12 captured law enforcement officials surrounding the home where Conditt lived in Pflugerville, a suburb just north of Austin.

A crazy scene here in Pflugerville: looks like a @TravisCountyTX Sheriff SWAT vehicle and law enforcement combing through the home of the suspect pic.twitter.com/xaydiSZgjk — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) March 21, 2018

In the video, authorities are seen going in and out of the home, which is also located not far from where the first package bomb that killed 39-year-old Anthony Stephan House was triggered on March 2.

Police said Conditt is responsible for the bombings in Austin, but they are still investigating why he carried them out.

Manley said this remains an ongoing investigation and residents are still urged to stay vigilant and report suspicious packages.

