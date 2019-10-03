Ford Mustangs among impounded vehicles up for auction in Leon Valley

LEON VALLEY, Texas - The Leon Valley Police Department is auctioning off impounded vehicles on Wednesday.
The Police Department will auction off the vehicles on at 6429 Evers Road. Interested parties can view the vehicles starting at 8 a.m. The auction will start at 9 a.m.
Among the vehicles up for auction are three Ford Mustangs, and a 2000 Dodge Durango.
Detective Jim Wells, of the Leon Valley Police Department, said that the proceeds from the sale of the vehicles will go to the city's general fund.
View a list of the vehicles available below.
YEAR, MAKE, MODEL COLOR
2000 MITS ECL BLUE
2006 MITS ENDEV GRY
1999 TOYOTA CAMRY BRN
2003 CHEV MSS WHI
2003 PONTIAC GP RED
1997 FORD MUSTANG WHI
2008 FORD FUSION WHI
2004 PONTIAC GA WHI
2003 CHEV CAV BLUE
2000 DODGE DURANGO BLUE
1998 TOYOTA CAMRY GRN
2004 HONDA ACCORD SIL
2004 MAZDA 6 RED
1998 FORD F 150 RED
1999 MERCURY MARQ RED
2006 CHEV XLT BLK
2002 CHEV AVALANCHE BLUE
2001 HONDA VEX RERY
2003 HONDA CIVIC SIL
2003 MAZDA 6 RED
2002 VW PASS GRY
2002 CHEV TAHOE BLK
2003 FORD MUSTANG GRY
1998 GMC SIERRA WHI
2005 FORD F150 BLK
2002 CHEV BLAZER TAN
2004 CHEV CAVALIER RED
2003 DODGE NEON RED
2012 NISSAN SENTRA BLK
2001 NISSAN SENTRA BLK
1991 TOYOTA CELICA GRN
2000 FORD MUSTANG BLK
2003 CHEV SUB BLK
2011 MAZDA 6 BLUE
2003 CHEV SUB WHI
2006 HYUNDAI ELANTRA BLK SIL
See photos of some of the vehicles up for auction:
