Ford Mustangs among impounded vehicles up for auction in Leon Valley

LEON VALLEY, Texas - The Leon Valley Police Department is auctioning off impounded vehicles on Wednesday.

The Police Department will auction off the vehicles on at 6429 Evers Road. Interested parties can view the vehicles starting at 8 a.m. The auction will start at 9 a.m.

Among the vehicles up for auction are three Ford Mustangs, and a 2000 Dodge Durango.

Detective Jim Wells, of the Leon Valley Police Department, said that the proceeds from the sale of the vehicles will go to the city's general fund.

View a list of the vehicles available below.

YEAR, MAKE, MODEL COLOR

2000 MITS ECL BLUE

2006 MITS ENDEV GRY

1999 TOYOTA CAMRY BRN

2003 CHEV MSS WHI

2003 PONTIAC GP RED

1997 FORD MUSTANG WHI

2008 FORD FUSION WHI

2004 PONTIAC GA WHI

2003 CHEV CAV BLUE

2000 DODGE DURANGO BLUE

1998 TOYOTA CAMRY GRN

2004 HONDA ACCORD SIL

2004 MAZDA 6 RED

1998 FORD F 150 RED

1999 MERCURY MARQ RED

2006 CHEV XLT BLK

2002 CHEV AVALANCHE BLUE

2001 HONDA VEX RERY

2003 HONDA CIVIC SIL

2003 MAZDA 6 RED

2002 VW PASS GRY

2002 CHEV TAHOE BLK

2003 FORD MUSTANG GRY

1998 GMC SIERRA WHI

2005 FORD F150 BLK

2002 CHEV BLAZER TAN

2004 CHEV CAVALIER RED

2003 DODGE NEON RED

2012 NISSAN SENTRA BLK

2001 NISSAN SENTRA BLK

1991 TOYOTA CELICA GRN

2000 FORD MUSTANG BLK

2003 CHEV SUB BLK

2011 MAZDA 6 BLUE

2003 CHEV SUB WHI

2006 HYUNDAI ELANTRA BLK SIL

