Former deputy arrested, accused of pressuring woman to get him drugs, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO - A former Bexar County Sheriff's Office narcotics deputy, who resigned last year after Sheriff's Office administrators learned the deputy was pressuring a woman to illegally buy him drugs and subjected her to unwanted sexual advances, was arrested and charged Monday, Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Ramon Rivera, who was an 11-year veteran of BCSO, resigned in late April 2018. He was charged with official oppression Monday.

In October 2017, Rivera was investigated by the Public Integrity Unit for improprieties under color of his office, a spokesperson with the Sheriff's Office said.

Rivera is accused of subjecting a woman to unwanted sexual advances and forcing her to obtain drugs for him, Salazar said.

Rivera was placed on administrative leave in November 2017.

Rivera resigned in April 2018 while under investigation by the Public Integrity Unit and Internal Affairs, which resulted in a general discharge, Salazar said.

Investigators with the Public Integrity Unit continued their investigation and later presented it to the Bexar County District Attorney's Office, resulting in an indictment.

"If you act like a thug, even under the color of your office, especially under the color of the office, we're going to treat you like a thug. We're going to place you under arrest, and you're going to go to jail," Salazar said.

