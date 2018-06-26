Former State Sen. Carlos Uresti to be sentenced in fraud case on Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO - Former state Sen. Carlos Uresti will be in federal court on Tuesday for sentencing in his fraud case.

Uresti and Gary Cain were both convicted in February of a Ponzi scheme involving the company FourWinds, a fracking company that duped investors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. A third man, Stanley Bates, also profited off the victims.

Uresti was found guilty of 11 total felonies: six counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to launder money instruments, one count of engaging in monetary property, two counts of securities fraud and one count of acting as an unregistered securities broker.

Following his conviction, Uresti surrendered his license to practice law and resigned from the Texas Senate on June 21.

On Monday, Uresti asked for leniency in a 36-page memorandum, hoping the judge will consider his "good and just outcomes that he accomplished for his community". According to court documents, prosecutors intend to ask the judge to sentence Uresti to at least 17.5 years in prison.

Additionally, prosecutors have previously said Uresti may also owe up to $3 million in restitution to his victims. Uresti's sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

