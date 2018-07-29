Fundraiser, silent auction held for San Antonio police officer shot

SAN ANTONIO - Friends and family of a San Antonio police officer came together Saturday for a BBQ fundraiser and silent auction at Comanche Park.

On May 29, police officer Dezi Rios was shot multiple times on his way home from dinner. After undergoing multiple surgeries, he is now recovering at home.

The fundraiser was put together to help Rios' family to help with medical expenses.

"He cares a lot about people. He's always trying to do the right thing," said Officer John Quiroz of the San Antonio Police Department. "He's always going to look after his friends. He'll be there when you need him. All his friends showing the same appreciation."

Nearly 1,000 tickets were sold for Saturday's benefit.

