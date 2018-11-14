Generations FCU shares holiday cheer by giving first responders free turkeys

SAN ANTONIO - When the holidays come around, not all first responders get to spend time with their families because they are on the job, so Generations Federal Credit Union delivered turkeys to San Antonio fire stations to make sure crews on duty can get a taste of Thanksgiving.

Generations FCU calls the event the Turkey Express, and it has been giving out turkeys to first responders for the last six years.

San Antonio police officers won’t be left out. They’ll be getting their turkeys sometime next week.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.