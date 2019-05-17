Get ready to spend a little koala-ty time at San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is celebrating its upcoming summer down under with koalas, kangaroos and emus.

Koalas are returning to the zoo after more than two decades for a summer vacation from the San Diego Zoo.

The koalas will be kicking off their vacation on May 25 and will return home Sept. 2.

Guests will be able to visit the pair of koalas and learn about their native homeland of Australia -- one of the most biologically diverse countries in the world.

“This is an incredibly creative way to educate the community about animals and a part of the world that they may never be able to visit,” San Antonio Zoo CEO Tim Morrow said.

Guests will also be able to see red kangaroos in the new Roo-Walkabout and walk through the Australian Aviary.

“By hosting educational events like this, we hope that when a guest leaves the zoo, they are inspired to take action and to make even the smallest step towards conservation,” Morrow said.

Jungle Boogie Nights kick off again this summer every Saturday night from June 22 through Aug. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. Guests can enjoy the cooler evening temperatures along with live music and happy hour specials. Admission to Jungle Boogie Nights starts at 5 p.m. and will cost $9 for every guest age 3 and older.

Want more information? Visit SAZoo.org.

