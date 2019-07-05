Girl shown on video licking ice cream is a minor from San Antonio, police say

SAN ANTONIO - There is a San Antonio tie to the viral video showing a girl licking Blue Bell ice cream in a store and returning the container to the shelf.

The Lufkin Police Department confirmed Friday that the girl in the video is from San Antonio.

"Because she is a juvenile offender, her identity is protected under section 58.104 of the Texas Family Code," said Jessie Pebsworth, public relations specialist for the Lufkin Police Department.

"The case will be turned over to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department," Pebsworth said.

Video of the incident hit social media on June 28 and quickly went viral.

On Wednesday, Lufkin police were able to confirm it happened at the Lufkin Walmart after watching surveillance video from the store. They also retrieved what they believe to be the tainted container of ice cream.

Lufkin police said the girl had ties to Lufkin because of her boyfriend's family.

