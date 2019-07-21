Girlfriend says head-on crash victim loved boxing, faith

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman says she couldn't believe the images she saw of the car crash that took her boyfriend's life.

"I didn't understand how his car looked like that," Jessica Canales said.

Jason Cantu, 42, and his passenger, Magdalena Hernandez, 21, were killed Thursday after a driver who veered into the westbound lane hit their car head-on on Highway 46 near Blanco Road in Comal County.

It was not immediately clear what caused the other driver to cross the dividing line, though the Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

It was a hard blow for Canales, who says she had been dating Cantu for the past seven years and planning a future together.

"We were thinking of buying a home together," she said.

Cantu was into fitness, boxing and his faith, Canales said, and they had been planning to take a road trip around the state this week.

"He wanted to go to Houston because he loved Joel Osteen, and he really wanted to go to the Sunday service," Canales said.

Canales said Cantu worked for a dairy company, rotating and stocking the milk at H-E-B stores, and he was driving his work vehicle when the crash happened.

Hernandez, his passenger, worked as a team lead at an H-E-B store, according to her family.

"I don't know who she was, but my prayers go out to her family as well because I know they're suffering a big loss as well," Canales said.

Canales's son, Christian, is also suffering and mourning the man who he says was always there for him.

"He was basically like my best friend. He's the dad I never had," he said.

Though the Canaleses don't have Cantu anymore, they have their memories of him to help them through their loss.

"And I can just hear him in the back of my head saying, 'Have faith, Jess. Have faith. You'll be OK,'" Canales said.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.