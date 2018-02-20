Greek activities at Texas State to be reinstated 5 months after fraternity pledge's death

SAN MARCOS - Greek activities at Texas State University are expected to be reinstated as early as March 1, five months after alcohol consumption caused the death of an 20-year-old fraternity pledge.

University spokesman Matt Flores said Greek organizations that agree to a new set of rules of governance, to be released by Feb. 26, will be reinstated, and their reinstatement could happen as soon as March 1.

Flores said the rules have been approved by Texas State University President Denise Trauth, but he could not speak on how the rules differ from the existing rules of governance.

Trauth suspended Greek activities on Nov. 14 after Phi Kappa Psi fraternity pledge Matthew Ellis was found unresponsive at an off-campus apartment on Nov. 13.

RELATED: TABC investigating death of Texas State University student

Last week, officials with the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office announced Ellis' death was caused by alcohol consumption. The medical examiner's office released a toxicology report that indicated Ellis' blood alcohol level was nearly five times the legal limit at .38 at the time of his death.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission opened an investigation into Ellis’ death, and mentioned they would look into the possibility that Ellis' death could have been related to hazing.

“So-called ‘traditions,’ such as forcing a fraternity pledge to over-consume alcohol, have no place at a university,” TABC Chairman Kevin J. Lilly said. “Regardless of the outcome of this investigation, TABC will proactively work with universities and law enforcement across Texas to combat and raise awareness of this senseless activity.”

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.