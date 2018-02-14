Grocery store coming to downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Downtown San Antonio is getting another grocery store.

Royal Blue Grocery will be located on the ground level of the Savoy Building on the corner of Houston Street and Soledad. The store is set to open in late fall 2018.

Royal Blue will offer grab-and-go food offerings as well as conventional grocery and convenience items. Some of those items will locally-sourced products, according to the press release.

Weston Urban CEO Randy Smith said job creations and relocations into the downtown area helped motivate the decision to bring Royal Blue here.

“A brand like Royal Blue can afford to be extraordinarily selective about where and how they grow. To have looked at all of the opportunities presented to them and to choose Houston Street and the Savoy speaks volumes about what we’ve been able to accomplish as a community," said Smith.

"It feels like an exciting time for San Antonio, and we’re happy to be part of it," said Craig Staley, Royal Blue Grocery co-owner.

Downtown residents asked for a grocery store in the vicinity for years. In 2015, H-E-B opened a store on S. Flores, which is a little more than a half mile south of where the Royal Blue Grocery store will be located.

