Historic 1877 San Antonio building getting restored as part of Tricentennial Project

SAN ANTONIO - The historic Pump House No. 1 in Brackenridge Park is the oldest intact industrial building in San Antonio and it’s getting a makeover.

San Antonio Conservation Society has designated restoration of Pump House No. 1 as the society’s Tricentennial Project.

The sum of $300,000 will be allocated over a three-year period to the city of San Antonio’s Parks and Recreation Department for the restoration of the 1877 structure.

“We are delighted to contribute to our city’s 300th anniversary in a way that fulfills the society’s mission: the historic preservation of the architectural, natural and cultural heritage that makes San Antonio unique, San Antonio Conservation Society President Susan Beavin said.

The Pump House is the precursor for SAWS and the money will supplement bond funds already allocated for the restoration.

Design work is expected to begin in the fall.

