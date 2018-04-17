Historic Battle of the Alamo comes to life with new augmented reality app

SAN ANTONIO - Visitors to Alamo Plaza can now see the historic Battle of the Alamo on their smartphone.

The Experience Real History: Alamo Edition augmented reality app debuted on Tuesday.

The creators said the app will transport users back to the Alamo compound as it looked in 1836 using photo realistic 3-D technology.

Users will be able to see the compound in historic detail and hear stories from the many people who lived at the Alamo or died there.

The creators said visitors will get a stronger understanding of not only what the Alamo looked like but what happened at the historic San Antonio site over time.

The app is currently available for download for iPhone 6, newer iPhones and full size iPads in the Apple store.

The version for Android 6 phones and newer is expected to launch next month. The download is free, but a premium version is available.

Visitors are advised to download the app prior to visiting the Alamo.

