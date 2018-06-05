IHOP changing name to IHOB, people are flipping out

IHOP announced on Twitter that it's getting a name change. According to Monday's tweet, the company is changing the "P" to a "B."

IHOP is an acronym for International House of Pancakes. Now, the company is asking people to guess at what the "B" could stand for.

Many are speculating it stands for "Breakfast" which seems like a pretty logical guess.

For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb pic.twitter.com/evSxKV3QmT — IHOP (@IHOP) June 4, 2018

IHOP IHOB says it will announce what the "B" stands for on June 11.

But some people are already having a hard time dealing with the change, as you can see from some of the Twitter responses:

will you still have pancakes??? — tiana kelis♥️ (@tianakelis18) June 5, 2018

...I’m just over here wanting some answers! Stop b-ing elusive and tell me what the answer b! — Patrick Ford (@Patrick2Ford) June 5, 2018

I guess we’ll have to wait to find out. The anxiety is too much to handle rn — Ty Moore (@tysnotfunny) June 5, 2018

If it’s anything besides bacon I’ll be sad — Ty Moore (@tysnotfunny) June 5, 2018

🔥🔥💯💯💯.....also if it’s beer that too would suffice. Can’t wait !! — Ty Moore (@tysnotfunny) June 5, 2018

This is clearly why we don't jump to conclusions... Stay tuned, it's gonna b good 👀 — IHOP (@IHOP) June 5, 2018

