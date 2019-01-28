'I'll cap your a--': Armed man steals sushi, sports drink, meds from H-E-B, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a man accused of stealing a gun and using it in robberies at H-E-B and Walmart.

Authorities said Jaime Lopez, 24, stole a black revolver from Action Pawn on Jan. 10 and later used it to steal sushi, a sports drink and over-the-counter medication from H-E-B on Jan. 18.

According to an arrest affidavit, Lopez went to the H-E-B at 18140 U.S. Highway 281 North around 11 p.m. and picked up three wrapped trays of sushi, a drink and medicine. When Lopez walked past all the cash registers, a store manager approached him and asked if he was going to pay for the items and if not, to hand them over, the affidavit states.

Lopez continued walking toward his parked vehicle, and the H-E-B manager called another employee to help him, according to court documents.

Police said that the manager took photos of Lopez's car as Lopez put the stolen goods in his trunk. According to authorities, the other employee whom the manager asked for help attempted to grab the stolen items out of Lopez's trunk. That's when Lopez pulled out the stolen firearm and pointed it at the employee's head, telling him: "Get the f--- back. I'm not playing. I'll cap your a--."

The manager and other employee went back into the store and called police.

Police said Lopez went to a Walmart at 18140 U.S Highway 281 North hours after the H-E-B incident and asked for several high-priced electronics. As the employee scanned the expensive electronics, she called a manager over due to the large sale, the affidavit said.

That's when Lopez asked if he could steal the items if he showed a gun, police said. One of the Walmart employees told Lopez he could not take the items, and Lopez pulled out the black revolver and asked again if he could take the items. The Walmart employee replied no, and Lopez walked away, but not before pointing the revolver at the two employees.

Another employee who was unaware of the incident reported hearing gunshots when they returned from a break.

Authorities discovered the firearm had been reported stolen from Action Pawn and were able to get Lopez's information from his last purchase at the pawn shop, the affidavit states. Police were also able to run the license plate number of the vehicle and found an address for Lopez.

The victims at H-E-B and Walmart also picked Lopez's photo out of a photo lineup. Police further confirmed Lopez's identity as they saw that he gave his date of birth to the cashier.

Police issued a "be on the lookout" notice for Lopez, and he was taken into custody Jan. 20 on an out-of-county warrant and a charge of possession of a stolen firearm.

Authorities questioned him Jan. 21, and he invoked his right to remain silent.

He is behind bars on two charges of aggravated robbery and a charge of theft.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.