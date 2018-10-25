News

It's beginning to taste a lot like Christmas. Blue Bell releases holiday flavors

Peppermint Bark Ice Cream and Peppermint Ice Cream are in stores today

By Julie Moreno - Executive Producer/Social Media

It's not quite Halloween, but retailers have already moved on to Christmas. If your taste buds are also ready to skip past the pumpkin and head for the holidays, then Blue Bell is bringing joy to your world.

The iconic ice cream maker released two of its holiday flavors today. Peppermint Bark Ice Cream and Peppermint Ice Cream flavors are now in stores.

More News Headlines

Blue Bell says these are just the first of the festive flavors that are still to come.

The company also announced Blue Bell is heading into more cities across the United States. So if you're a displaced Texan, make space in your freezer. Your favorite Texas treat could be headed to a grocery store near you.

 

 

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.