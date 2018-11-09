Jack Young testifies, tells families of church bus crash victims he should have died

UVALDE, Texas - Jack Dillon Young, who crashed head-on into a church bus killing 13 people on board last spring, testified in front of the families of the victims Friday morning.

Young's parents -- Lori and Ben Young -- his older sister and an aunt testified Friday morning, all offering apologies to the families who have packed the courtroom in Uvalde for Young's punishment hearing.

Lori and Ben told those in attendance they failed their son, Jack, through the lifestyle they lived, which was fueled by drugs and alcohol.

Young's sister said the lifestyle came with mental, emotional and physical abuse. His family asked for mercy and despite Jack's life being damaged, it is salvageable.

Last to take the stand, Young testified, telling the families he cannot put into words how sorry he is and that if anyone who should have been killed in the crash, it should've been him.

Young said he was sexually abused when he was younger, causing him to take medication and later illegal drugs and alcohol.

On March 29, 2017, Young -- 20 years old at the time -- was found by authorities driving under the influence when he crashed into First Baptist Church New Braunfels' bus on Highway 83 near Concan.

The bus driver and 12 seniors on board died in the crash. Investigators said the deadly crash was the result of Young texting and driving, and being under the influence of prescription pills.

Young faces two to 270 years in prison for the 13 counts of intoxication manslaughter, which are set to be served consecutively.

