Jaws of Life needed to rescue man after overnight crash

SAN ANTONIO - A driver could be facing charges after crashing his truck on the Northeast side.

Police say around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, the man was speeding near Wurzbach Parkway and Nacogdoches when he lost control of his truck and hit a support beam.

The impact was so strong it trapped the driver inside the truck, police say.

Crews had to use the Jaws of Life to rescue the man. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police say no one else was hurt in the crash.

Charges for the driver are pending.

