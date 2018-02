JOURDANTON, Texas - A Jourdanton High School student was arrested and charged Tuesday with making a terroristic threat.

Jourdanton police said the student made threats to commit violence with a firearm. He allegedly showed students pictures of an AK-47 assault rifle.

Authorities interviewed the student at the school. He was then taken to Atascosa County Jail with a $250,000 bond.

No firearm was found on campus.

