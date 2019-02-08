Judges approves reduction of bail for King Jay's grandmother

SAN ANTONIO - A judge has approved a bail reduction request for Beatrice Sampayo, baby King Jay Davila's grandmother, who appeared in court Friday morning.

On Jan. 10, Sampayo was arrested in the death of King Jay and charged for tampering evidence with the intent to impair.

Sampayo was being held at the Bexar County Jail on a $250,000 bail but a judge Friday reduced it to $50,000. Her attorney, Melissa Lesniak, claimed Sampayo's bail was "excessive" and "oppressive" for her client's situation.

With the reduction, Sampayo is now responsible for paying 10 percent of the newly reduced bail on a condition of drug and alcohol testing.

Lesniak said Sampayo has medical documents that show she is suffering from illnesses, which include ovarian and bone cancer.

