Woman charged in baby King Jay's disappearance jumped by 3 inmates

SAN ANTONIO - Two of three people charged in connection with the disappearance of baby King Jay Davila have been targets of aggression in recent days while in custody at the Bexar County Jail.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Angie Torres, 45, was attacked by three inmates on Jan. 9 while in a bathroom.

Torres was taken into custody Jan. 7 on an unrelated robbery charge but was identified by San Antonio police on Jan. 8 as having helped King Jay's father, Christopher Davila, stage the fake kidnapping to cover up foul play.

The Sheriff's Office explained Wednesday that Torres had the option of going into protective custody due to the high-profile nature of the case, but first selected to be placed among the general population.

After the Jan. 9 assault, Torres was placed into protective custody. The Sheriff's Office declined to release information on the extent of Torres' injuries, citing HIPAA. The three inmates accused of attacking Torres remain under criminal investigation for the beating but have not been formally charged.

Davila and his mother, Beatrice Sampayo, are also charged in connection with King Jay's disappearance. Davila, Sampayo and Torres are each charged with tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

Davila, however, is also in custody on charges of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury - omission, felon in possession of a firearm and possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Sampayo is spat on

In an unrelated incident, authorities said an inmate spit on Sampayo on Jan. 11 as she was being escorted from her cell in the infirmary. Sampayo declined to press charges against the inmate, authorities said.

Sampayo signed paperwork agreeing to be placed in protective custody when she was booked and is being kept in the infirmary due to a health condition.

Davila is held in leiu of $1.25 million bail; Torres is held on bail otaling $300,000; Sampayo is held on $250,000 bail.

Davila in protective custody

Authorities said Davila was initially placed in administrative segregation, citing his gang affiliation, but later changed to protective custody due to the nature of the charges against him.

Inmates who opt in to administrative segregation or protective custody are kept in isolation for 23 hours a day and are given an hour to bathe, make a phone call and go to the day room, the Sheriff's Office said. Inmates are also escorted by a deputy at all times while moving throughout the facility.

There are no material differences in the treatment of inmates in administrative segregation and protective custody, but the reasons why someone is given such a designation differ.

Administrative segregation is sometimes used as a disciplinary measure, or for inmates who claim gang affiliation or have behavioral issues. Meanwhile, protective custody is an option offered to individuals who are charged with sex crimes or are involved in high-profile cases, for their own safety, officials said Wednesday afternoon.

