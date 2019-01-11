SAPD takes man into custody at home of missing King Jay's grandparents

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are at the home of missing 8-month-old King Jay's grandparents, where authorities have taken a man into custody.

A KSAT photographer said there is a heavy police presence with some undercover detectives at the home and the police department's Eagle helicopter flying over the scene.

A detective told KSAT at the scene they will conduct a "perp walk" Thursday night.

The detective did not identify the man in custody or provide any additional information.

Officials with the San Antonio Police Department said there will be an update at 7:30 p.m. on the missing King Jay Davila.

On Friday, King Jay was reported missing around 7 p.m. after his father, Christopher Davila, drove to a West Side convenience store. Police Chief William McManus said Davila left his car running and the driver's side door unlocked while he went inside to make a purchase.

During that time, McManus said Davila's cousin, Angie Torres, 37, was seen on surveillance footage getting into Davila's car and driving off. Shortly after, the same woman was seen walking down a street with a baby carrier, McManus said.

"This was not a car theft. This was not a kidnapping. This was a staged event," McManus said.

McManus said the investigation has revealed Davila staged the kidnapping in an attempt to "cover up foul play."

