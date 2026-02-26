San Antonio just had its hottest February day in 30 years. Does this mean anything for our summer?

The high for Feb. 26, 2026, was 93 degrees, which was recorded at San Antonio International Airport. This makes Thursday the hottest February day since 1996 — 30 years ago.
Thursday was also the earliest 90-degree day in San Antonio since Valentine’s Day 2014, when the high reached 92.
One may wonder: “If we’re THIS hot THIS early, does that mean a really hot summer is on the way, too?” Let’s look at the data.
Does this mean a really hot summer?
The summer will be hot because summers are always hot in San Antonio. But just how hot?
Right now, it’s unclear. There is no direct link between a 90-degree February day and the summer.
Take a look at the last 10 times the Alamo City has reached 90 degrees in February and comparing it with the following summer.
|YEARS THAT HIT 90° IN FEBRUARY
|SUMMER RANKING
|2014
|16th Warmest
|2009
|4th Warmest
|2008
|24th Warmest
|1996
|17th Warmest
|1986
|Near Average
|1980
|8th Warmest
|1962
|14th Warmest
|1959
|Cooler Than Average
|1954
|17th Warmest
|1940
|Cooler Than Average
Note that, in 1980 and 2009, San Antonio had a “Top 10” hottest summer.
On the other hand, the city hit 90 degrees in the February of 1940, 1959 and 1986. During those years, San Antonio had near-average or cooler than average summers.
To be clear, there is no direct correlation between a 90-degree February day and an exceptionally hot summer.
Transition away from La Niña
As South Central Texas transitions away from a La Niña winter to a possible switch to El Niño, the tropics may be more active this summer than last.
If the tropics are more active, more rain may be in store for the summer. Rain keeps San Antonio mild.
Of course, this is not a guarantee, but it is just another factor that complicates seasonal forecasting. These complexities prevent meteorologists from being able to make a direct link from a warm winter day to a potentially hotter summer.
Whether a hot and dry summer or a cooler and rainier one is on the way, the KSAT Weather Authority team will keep you posted no matter the weather.
