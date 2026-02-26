Press conference aims to pressure East Central ISD over student punishments after ICE walkout

An East Central ISD study projects its student population to double by 2033

SAN ANTONIO – A press conference is expected on Thursday to put pressure on East Central ISD administrators to reel back punishments against students who walked out of class and protested against U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement.

The press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m. outside the East Central ISD’s administration building on New Sulphur Springs Road.

Recommended Videos

KSAT will livestream the press conference in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The protest on Feb. 13 resulted in immediate consequences for the students, including suspension and the revocation of multiple extracurricular activities. Around 30 students participated in the walkout.

In a statement previously obtained by KSAT, East Central ISD said, “30 students who left class without authorization were disciplined in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct, Texas Education Code, and recent guidance issued by the Texas Education Agency. No students were expelled.”

Multiple students said that at least one student was expelled. However, East Central ISD emphasized that was not the case.

A Wednesday news release from Dare To Struggle, which identifies itself as a “multinational organization,” argued that a student was expelled and another student received 45 days of alternative school punishment.

According to the release, the expelled student was later re-enrolled at the campus, and the other student’s punishment was altered to 45 days of in-school suspension.

“The pressure on East Central forced them to concede and roll back harsh punishments,” the release said, in part. “This turn of events proves that we can fight student repression.”

The organization is calling on the district to drop all the punishments against the students and also remove any disciplinary actions from their records.

More coverage of this topic on KSAT: