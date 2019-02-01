King Jay Davila's death caused by 'blunt force injuries,' ME says

SAN ANTONIO - The death of 8-month-old King Jay Davila has been ruled a homicide by "blunt force injuries," the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office said Friday.

The ruling comes three weeks after San Antonio police found King Jay's body in a backpack buried in an open field near the home of the baby's father, Christopher Davila.

Christopher Davila, his mother, Beatrice Sampayo, and his cousin, Angie Torres, are all facing felony charges in connection with the baby's death.

